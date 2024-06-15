Introduction

The KTM RC 125 is a sports bike available in one single variant with two colour options and it is priced from ₹1,91,795 (ex-showroom). Launched in India in 2021, the KTM RC 125 is a fully faired entry-level sports motorcycle designed for riders seeking sharp aesthetics and dynamic performance in a lightweight package. Offered in a single variant with two colour options, it incorporates design elements inspired by KTM’s flagship RC8 and features extensive updates introduced in 2022. Priced at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the RC 125 brings race-worthy performance within an accessible offering.

KTM RC 125 Price:

The KTM RC 125 is available in a single variant priced at ₹1,91,795 (ex-showroom). Its pricing positions it as a premium option in the 125 cc segment, offering advanced features and high-quality components.

When was the KTM RC 125 launched?

The KTM RC 125 received significant updates in 2022, which enhanced its design, features, and technical aspects. The redesign brought in a more aerodynamic bodywork inspired by the RC8. This features a bubble-type visor, revised fairing, and a reshaped fuel tank. The signature twin projector headlamps were replaced with a single halogen unit, while the turn indicators are now integrated into the fairing with the LED DRLs. The RC 125 further received a reworked sub-frame that improved pillion comfort with a flatter and more spacious seat.

How many variants and colour options of the KTM RC 125 are available?

The KTM RC 125 is available in only one variant. There are two colour options available with the bike, the signature KTM orange colour scheme and an additional blue scheme with orange highlights.

What features are available in the KTM RC 125?

The KTM RC 125 comes equipped with several advanced features. The bike features LED daytime running lights that integrate seamlessly with the turn indicators into the front fairing. The RC 125’s 2022 update fitted in a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that enhances functionality. This display replaced the older orange-backlit cluster and provides vital information, including gear position, average speed, and fuel economy. It also allows riders to set their preferred shift and peak RPM levels.

With the 2022 update, the RC 125 was treated to 14 key changes. Apart from the LCD dash, these include new adjustable handlebars, increased fuel tank capacity, a redesigned single-pod halogen headlight, a larger airbox for better performance, and a lighter split-steel trellis frame. Other changes include a sharper tail-light design, lighter 5-spoke wheels, new braking components, a curved radiator, a stiffer hollow front axle, and an improved windscreen with laser-textured detailing. Rounding off the list of upgrades are some practical ones, such as an aluminium split pillion grab and integrated position lamps.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the KTM RC 125?

The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, BS6-compliant engine. This motor produces 14.34 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The bike features WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking setup was revised with a larger 320mm front disc, an upgrade from the previous 200mm unit, while the 230mm rear disc remains unchanged. Supermoto ABS is included as part of the RC 125’s safety net.

What is the KTM RC 125’s mileage?

The KTM RC 125 brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 41 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the KTM RC 125?

The KTM RC 125 brings a ground clearance of 158 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kg. The bike’s seat height is 835 mm.

What bikes does the KTM RC 125 rival in its segment?

The KTM RC 125 is pitted against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4.