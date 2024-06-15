RC 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM RC 125 Left View
View all Images

KTM RC 125

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Reviews
Check Offers

RC 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

RC 125: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 40.49 kmpl

RC 125: 41 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 23.25 ps

RC 125: 14.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 139.0 kmph

RC 125: 120.0 kmph

View all RC 125 Specs and Features

About KTM RC 125

Latest Update

  • KTM Duke 125 or RC 125 in mind? You won't be able to buy it after this date
  • Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

    • Introduction

     Read More
    KTM RC 125 Variants
    KTM RC 125 price starts at ₹ 1.92 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹1.92 Lakhs*
    124.7 cc
    120 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 8 Ah
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM RC 125 Images

    11 images
    View All RC 125 Images

    KTM RC 125 Colours

    KTM RC 125 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Blue
    Orange

    KTM RC 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power14.5 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage41 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine124.0 cc
    Max Speed 120 kmph
    View all RC 125 specs and features

    KTM RC 125 comparison with similar bikes

    KTM RC 125
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Yamaha R15S
    Honda NX200
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Hero Xtreme 250R
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.67 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    17 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    279 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    2 Reviews
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    18.6 PS
    Power
    16.99 PS
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    27 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    25.5 PS
    Power
    30 PS
    Torque
    12 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    23.5 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    20.4 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    155
    Engine
    184.4 cc
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    248.77 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1977 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    2068 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingRC 125 vs R15 V4RC 125 vs Hornet 2.0RC 125 vs R15SRC 125 vs NX200RC 125 vs Pulsar NS400ZRC 125 vs Dominar 250RC 125 vs Pulsar RS200RC 125 vs Karizma XMRRC 125 vs Xtreme 250R
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    KTM RC 125 Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get Rate of interest up...
    Applicable on rc125std variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    KTM Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
    K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 9899992903
    KTM@DWARKA
    A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
    KTM@GTKR
    Plot No. 6, Block A, Vijay Enclave, Mahaveer Enclave, Palam Village, Dwarka, Delhi 110099
    MADHUR MOTORS(13337)
    D.S.S. 105 Sector - 13, Market, Delhi 110020
    RRAG AUTOMOTIVE PRIVATE LIMITED
    S-4, Okhla Industrial Estate, Near Sbi Bank, Pocket S Okhla Phase Ii, Delhi 110051
    BaggaLink
    B-10, Jagatpuri Main Road, Arjun Nagar, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9910399157
    See All KTM Dealers in Delhi

    Popular KTM Bikes

    View all KTM Bikes
    View all Upcoming KTM Bikes

    KTM RC 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm | 120 kmph | 500 km
    ₹ 1.92 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm | 120 kmph | 500 km
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3336.62/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    KTM RC 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Best for city and for long routes
    Overall bike performance is good as 125cc engine gives a solid mileage of 40 kmpl so the bike is very stylish and very comfortable u can go for it if your budget is lowBy: Vansh verma (Jun 15, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesKTM BikesKTM RC 125