KTM RC 125: All you need to know

The KTM RC 125 is the brand’s most affordable full-faired offering in India and the motorcycle is one of the sharpest tools you get if you want to hone your riding skills. The 125 cc motorcycle borrows heavily from its older siblings right from the top-tier hardware, sharp design language and even the colour options. Does the KTM RC 125 make sense for you to buy this festive season? Let’s take a look at what the bike has to offer.

KTM is retailing the updated RC 125 that arrived last year. The motorcycle gets a single halogen unit with integrated turn signals that replace the previously found twin-projector headlamps. The Austrian bike maker has also used a tweaked the rear sub-frame on the motorcycle for a more spacious and flat pillion seat. The changes bring down the overall weight of the motorcycle by 3.4 kg, while the fuel carrying capacity has gone up to 13.7 litres.

The KTM RC 125 also gets a TFT instrument console with an ambient light sensor that adjusts to changing light conditions automatically. The handlebar also gets height adjustability up to 10 mm, to toggle between race and everyday riding.

Power on the 2023 KTM RC 125 comes from the tried and tested 124 cc, single-cylinder engine. The motor gets a larger airbox and offers better lower-end performance. The liquid-cooled motor is tuned to produce 14.7 bhp, which makes it one of the most powerful 125 cc offerings on sale in India. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

With respect to the hardware, the RC 125 packs USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS as standard with the Supermoto mode, sourced from Bosch. The KTM RC 125 takes on the Yamaha R15 V4 in the segment and both motorcycles are excellent machines to learn the track skills on. The RC 125 is priced at ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

