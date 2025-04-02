KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 discontinued in India

KTM India has discontinued the 125 Duke and the RC 125 in the Indian market. The brand has delisted both motorcycles from its official Indian website. The reason behind discontinuing both motorcycles is the poor sales. There are rumours that the 125 Duke and RC 125 will be replaced by the 160 Duke and RC 160.

KTM launched the Duke 125 in India in 2018, followed by the RC 125 a few years later. It does make sense that the brand is considering replacing the 125 cc motorcycles with the 160 cc ones because in the past recent years, the 160 cc segment has become very popular.

The KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 were equipped with a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

2025 KTM 390 Duke launched

With the 2025 update, KTM added cruise control and a new colour to the 390 Duke. The new colour is called Ebony Black and because the cruise control can be controlled via the new switchgear that is positioned on the left side switchgear.

KTM India has retained the engine specifications of the 390 Duke without any alterations. The motorcycle continues to feature a 399 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which is designed to produce a maximum power output of 44.25 bhp and a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine's displacement was previously 373 cc but was increased to 399 cc with the launch of the new-generation Duke. It is also equipped with a 6-speed transmission that includes a bi-directional quickshifter.

In addition to the cruise control functionality, the 2025 model will showcase a revamped switchgear that includes dedicated buttons for cruise control. The 5-inch TFT display remains unchanged, offering Bluetooth connectivity for music playback, call management, and turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, the motorcycle will feature launch control, multiple riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, a Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, cruise control, and a speed limiter. Additional features include traction control, cornering ABS, and a fully adjustable suspension system.

