KTM RC 125: Key facts that make it appealing

KTM is one of the global motorcycle brands that have witnessed an impressive rise in India within a short span after entering the market. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer currently sells a wide range of models in the Indian market, which are locally manufactured in association with Bajaj Auto, enabling the brand to sell them at competitive pricing.

KTM RC 125 is one of the most popular motorcycles from the company, which is also the brand's smallest bike in the supersport range. The KTM RC 125 performance bike competes with rivals such as Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and Yamaha MT 15 V2. Besides that, the RC 125 also competes with its naked streetfighter sibling KTM Duke 200.

Here are some key facts that make the KTM RC 125 a popular motorcycle in India.