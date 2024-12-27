Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

The Indian automotive industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Given one's modern-day engagements, it can be hard to keep track of. However, HT Auto is here to solve just that for you as we bring you the most recent developments from the automotive world. Here is a quick roundup of the happenings of the automotive world from Thursday, 26 December 2024.

New-gen KTM RC 125 launched in India with 14 new updates

KTM has launched the latest iteration of its RC 125 in the Indian market. The fully-faired motorbike has been priced at ₹1,81,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KTM RC gets 14 new updates over the outgoing variant. Some of these changes include a new design, new adjustable handlebars, a new LCD instrument cluster and increased fuel tank volume to 13.7 litres. The bike is available to book at KTM India dealerships throughout the country. However, the bike is set to arrive in the showrooms by next month.

Eva, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

Eva, India's first solar-powered EV has been manufactured by Vayve Mobility and promises to offer a 250-km range. The manufacturer has announced that it will be showcasing the car at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 after making its debut in the nation earlier at the Auto Expo held in 2023. The manufacturer is looking to offer an eco-friendly and practical solution to urban commuters in order to help them overcome their daily challenges.

2025 Honda Unicorn launched at ₹ 1.19 lakh

The 2025 Honda Unicorn has been launched in India with OBD 2 compliance. Honda recently also updated its other two-wheelers with the OBD2B technology in order to meet the stringent environmental norms. Priced at ₹1.19 lakh ex-showroom, the new model is being offered in only one variant and now comes with a new fully digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C to charge mobile devices among other additions.

