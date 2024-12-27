HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap Dec 26: Ktm Rc 125 Launched, India's First Solar Powered Ev To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo

Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM
KTM RC 125
The Indian automotive industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Given one's modern-day engagements, it can be hard to keep track of. However, HT Auto is here to solve just that for you as we bring you the most recent developments from the automotive world. Here is a quick roundup of the happenings of the automotive world from Thursday, 26 December 2024.

New-gen KTM RC 125 launched in India with 14 new updates

KTM has launched the latest iteration of its RC 125 in the Indian market. The fully-faired motorbike has been priced at 1,81,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KTM RC gets 14 new updates over the outgoing variant. Some of these changes include a new design, new adjustable handlebars, a new LCD instrument cluster and increased fuel tank volume to 13.7 litres. The bike is available to book at KTM India dealerships throughout the country. However, the bike is set to arrive in the showrooms by next month.

Also Read : New-gen KTM RC 125 launched in India with 14 new updates. Check price here

Eva, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

Eva, India's first solar-powered EV has been manufactured by Vayve Mobility and promises to offer a 250-km range. The manufacturer has announced that it will be showcasing the car at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 after making its debut in the nation earlier at the Auto Expo held in 2023. The manufacturer is looking to offer an eco-friendly and practical solution to urban commuters in order to help them overcome their daily challenges.

Also Read : Eva, India's first solar-powered electric car, will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh

(Also read: 2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets)

The 2025 Honda Unicorn has been launched in India with OBD 2 compliance. Honda recently also updated its other two-wheelers with the OBD2B technology in order to meet the stringent environmental norms. Priced at 1.19 lakh ex-showroom, the new model is being offered in only one variant and now comes with a new fully digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C to charge mobile devices among other additions.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM RC 125 Eva Vayve Mobility Honda Unicorn honda unicorn RC 125 electric vehicle

