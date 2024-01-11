In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less