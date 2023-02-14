Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM RC 125 comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 45.87 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 9 litres. The price of RC 125 starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM RC 125 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM RC 125 comes in 1 variants.
₹1.59 Lakhs*
124.7 cc
45.87 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
