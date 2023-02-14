HT Auto
KTM RC 125 Specifications

KTM RC 125 starting price is Rs. 1,58,797 in India. KTM RC 125 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM RC 125 Specs

KTM RC 125 comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 45.87 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 9 litres.

KTM RC 125 Specifications and Features

BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
178.5 mm
Length
1977 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm
Dry Weight
154.2 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
45.87 kmpl
City Mileage
44.95 kmpl
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP-USD Ø 43 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM RC 125 News

The design of both motorcycles is inspired by their elder siblings that are more powerful.
KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Which one should you buy?
14 Feb 2023
The Gixxer is significantly more powerful than the KTM RC 125.
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
11 Feb 2023
The RC 125 is the entry-level model in the company's RC series of sports bikes.&nbsp;
2022 KTM RC 125 starts arriving at dealerships in India
16 Dec 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike
10 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
View all
 

KTM RC 125 Variants & Price List

KTM RC 125 price starts at ₹ 1.59 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM RC 125 comes in 1 variants. KTM RC 125 top variant price is ₹ 1.59 Lakhs.

BS6
1.59 Lakhs*
124.7 cc
45.87 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

