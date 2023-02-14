KTM RC 125 comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 45.87 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 9 litres. The price of RC 125 starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM RC 125 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less