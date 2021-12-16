2022 KTM RC 125 starts arriving at dealerships in India

Nearly two months after the bike's launch, the KTM RC 125 has started arriving at the dealerships in India. The motorcycle was rolled out in the domestic market at a price tag of ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside the new-gen RC 200 in October this year. At this price, the motorcycle comes out ₹2,000 more expensive than the version it replaces.

With the new-gen update, the motorcycle has received a range of new changes from the inside out. It now gets the same RC8-inspired exterior styling that is also seen on the new RC 200 and the RC 390.

The newly updated RC 125 now gets a single halogen unit with integrated turn signals that replace the previously found twin-projector headlamps. Moreover, KTM has also used a tweaked rear sub-frame and a more spacious and flat pillion seat.

With the new changes, the overall weight of the motorcycle has been dropped by as much as 3.4 kg, while the fuel carrying capacity has been upped to 13.7-litre.

At the heart of the new model sits a minorly tweaked 124cc, single-cylinder engine which now gets a larger airbox claimed to offer better lower-end performance.

Also, other key updates on the new KTM RC 125 include a new LCD instrument cluster that replaces the dated orange-backlit unit. In addition, the braking has also been improved with a bigger 320mm disc upfront.

The RC 125 goes on to rival the likes of the new Yamaha R15 S in India.