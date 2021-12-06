Bajaj Auto teases new-gen KTM RC 390 ahead of launch

The previous dual-beam headlamps on the RC 390 have been replaced with a larger RC8 inspired single-beam LED headlamp. The fairing integrated LED turn indicators add more appeal to the bike.

As already know, the company has also tweaked the riding ergonomics of the motorcycle which are now adjustable as per the rider's preference. The bike now comes with an adjustable handlebar made of aluminium with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

At the heart of the new motorcycle sits the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine as on the predecessor. The engine has been rated to develop 43 hp of maximum power which is backed up with 37 Nm of peak torque (1 Nm torque more than before). The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The launch of the new-gen RC 390 is likely to take place in India in the next few weeks. The bike could be priced somewhere around ₹2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the TVS Apache RR310.