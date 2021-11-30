2022 KTM 1290 SuperDuke GT breaks cover with updated tech, equipment

KTM has rolled out the updated 2022 SuperDuke GT at the EICMA 2021 Motorshow in Italy. The latest model year update has brought along some new updates to the bike in the form of fresh tech, features, and an updated powertrain.

For starters, the motorcycle has received a new and cleaner, Euro5 compliant engine that has been rated to deliver 173bhp of maximum power.

The transmission, however, remains the same 6-speed unit with no updates.

The bike has also been given a new 7-inch full-colour TFT display along with updated switchgear. The updated meter console gets ‘Turn by Turn PLS’ navigation system which doesn't necessarily need a smartphone connection. On the other hand, the motorcycle has still not been given a radar cruise control which may be added next year to the bike.

In terms of equipment updates, there are new and lighter wheels which have been borrowed from the SuperDuke R, lending the bike a lighter weight. These wheels now come shod with Continental Sport Attack 4 tyres for a sportier riding experience.

It comes fitted with WP APEX semi-active suspension with four settings that can be switched as per the rider's preference. That said, it also gets a 23-liter fuel tank, and updated handlebar switches are also featured on the revised mile muncher.

The bike will be introduced in the international market by early next year, however, its India launch plans are highly unlikely.