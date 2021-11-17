KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo breaks cover with semi-active suspension

KTM has announced the introduction of the new 1290 Super Duke R Evo motorcycle for 2022 with WP semi-active suspension. The key highlight of the updated 2022 model will be its second-generation electronic WP Apex system – claimed to give even greater usability for the rider, but brings along 2kg more weight.

The second-gen WP Apex system gets three standard damping modes – Comfort, Street and Sport. Moreover, there is also an option to tweak the rear spring preload by 20mm. The modes can be controlled via the colour TFT dash, there is also an optional 'Suspension Pro' package with another three damping options: Track, Advanced and Auto.

The bike has been made available in two variants - Evo and standard R. Both use the same 178bhp V-twin motor and also share the same Rain, Street and Sport riding modes. In addition, there are also optional Track and Performance maps available for sports-orientated customers.

For crispier throttle response, the new bikes also come blessed with a new quicker-action throttle, which has been claimed to reduce the twist by seven degrees, to 65.

The super wild naked R and EVO bikes will go on sale in the international markets by early 2022 in the familiar blue and orange livery, in addition, there will also be a new silver and orange colour scheme.

As far as its India launch is concerned, it might not arrive in the country anytime. For India, the company has slated the launch of the new-gen RC390 that is likely to be announced in January 2022.