New-gen KTM RC200 arrives at dealerships in India

KTM announced the launch of the 2nd-gen RC200 and RC125 sportsbikes in India very recently at special introductory prices of ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹1.82 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Now the updated RC200 motorcycle has reached the company dealerships.

The company has also announced that the official launch of the bigger capacity RC390 is slated to take place in the coming months, likely in the early part of 2022.

The new-gen RC200 incorporates a range of upgrades when compared to the previous-gen model. It comes forward with at least 16 new changes that make it sportier to ride with improved aerodynamics. To list down a few, it gets new adjustable handlebars, new LCD dash instrument cluster, increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters, new LED headlight, new and larger airbox, all-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame, new SUPERMOTO ABS, new, sharper taillight design, new lighter, and high-strength wheels.

The KTM RC Range Gen-2 features an all-new chassis - a steel trellis frame with bolt-on subframe, lightweight wheels & brakes. With fully adjustable handlebar risers, the KTM RC Range combines track day ergonomics and everyday usability into a refined racing machine.

KTM RC200 is powered by 199 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. The overall power and torque figures remain unchanged.

The company has also initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms. The Austrian bike maker has also initiated production of the new bike in full swing.