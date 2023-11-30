Saved Articles

HT Auto

KTM RC 125 BS6

6/11
2.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM RC 125 Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Mileage45.87 kmpl
View all RC 125 specs and features

RC 125 BS6 Latest Updates

RC 125 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 125 BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.08 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of BS6

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.5 L
  • Length: 1977 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 45.87 kmpl
  • Max Power: 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    • Mileage of BS6 is 45.87 kmpl....Read More

    KTM RC 125 BS6 Price

    BS6
    ₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    45.87 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,80,538
    RTO
    14,773
    Insurance
    8,219
    Accessories Charges
    4,044
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,07,574
    EMI@4,462/mo
    KTM RC 125 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    178.5 mm
    Length
    1977 mm
    Wheelbase
    1341 mm
    Dry Weight
    154.2 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    45.87 kmpl
    City Mileage
    44.95 kmpl
    Max Power
    14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    47.2 mm
    Max Torque
    12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi-Disc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Steel Trellis Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP-Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    WP-USD Ø 43 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM RC 125 BS6 EMI
    EMI4,015 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,86,816
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,86,816
    Interest Amount
    54,108
    Payable Amount
    2,40,924

