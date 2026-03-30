In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|KTM
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS