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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc155 cc
Power14.5 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L10 L
Length
1977 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
500 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel ConsumptionY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,69,550
RTO
15,88015,024
Insurance
6,40013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6014,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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