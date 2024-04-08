In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS