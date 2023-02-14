HT Auto
KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Which one should you buy?

KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Which one should you buy?

Yamaha recently launched an updated line-up of their motorcycles. The R15M is currently the most expensive motorcycle that Yamaha is currently selling and is one of the most popular motorcycles in the manufacturer's line-up. One of the indirect rivals to the Yamaha R15M is the KTM RC 125 which competes directly in terms of pricing. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 14:21 PM
KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Looks

In terms of looks both motorcycles look like smaller siblings of their elder cousins. The R15M is inspired by the design of the R6 whereas the RC 125 looks like a toned-down version of the RC 390.

KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Specs

In terms of engines, the RC 125 is powered by a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared

The R15M gets a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that gets VVA technology. It produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It gets a 5-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Features

The Yamaha R15M is equipped with a TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity, Traction control and a LED headlamp and tail lamp with LED DRLs. There are also two riding modes on offer, Street and Track mode. On the other hand, the RC 125 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster, a LED tail lamp and a halogen headlamp.

KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15M: Price

The RC 125 costs 1.87 lakh whereas the Yamaha R15M costs 1.94 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 14:21 PM IST
TAGS: KTM India KTM RC 125 Yamaha Yamaha India R15 V4 R15M
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

