What is the on-road price of KTM 85 SX in Kannur? The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Kannur is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 85 SX in Kannur? The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Kannur amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Kannur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Kannur is Rs. 15,037.