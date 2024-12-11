What is the on-road price of KTM 85 SX in Hoshiarpur? The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Hoshiarpur is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 85 SX in Hoshiarpur? The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Hoshiarpur amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Hoshiarpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Hoshiarpur is Rs. 15,037.