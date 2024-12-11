What is the on-road price of KTM 85 SX in Gorakhpur? The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Gorakhpur is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 85 SX in Gorakhpur? The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Gorakhpur amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Gorakhpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Gorakhpur is Rs. 15,037.