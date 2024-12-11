HT Auto
KTM 85 SX On Road Price in Dharmapuri

KTM 85 SX Front Right View
KTM 85 SX Left View
KTM 85 SX Rear Right View
KTM 85 SX Right View
KTM 85 SX Console View
KTM 85 SX Drive Chain View
6.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dharmapuri
85 SX Price in Dharmapuri

KTM 85 SX on road price in Dharmapuri starts from Rs. 7.42 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 85 SX STD₹ 7.42 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 85 SX Variant Wise Price List in Dharmapuri

STD

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
84.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,69,000
RTO
53,520
Insurance
19,066
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Dharmapuri)
7,41,586
65 SX Price in Dharmapuri
KX 250 Price in Dharmapuri
KTM News

KTM will be divesting its stake in MV Agusta, months after increasing its to 50.1 per cent in the Italian performance motorcycle maker as part of the restructuring process
KTM to withdraw stake in MV Agusta plan months after acquisition as bankruptcy looms
11 Dec 2024
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January. Here are five key highlights you should know
8 Dec 2024
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
Auto recap, Dec 6: KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R unveiled, Maruti to hike prices and more
7 Dec 2024
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
IBW 2024: New-gen KTM 390 Adventure debuts for India, launch in January
6 Dec 2024
The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently updated 390 Duke.
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut today at IBW. Here's what to expect
6 Dec 2024
KTM Videos

The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
KTM 85 SX FAQs

The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Dharmapuri is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Dharmapuri amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Dharmapuri is Rs. 15,037.
The insurance charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Dharmapuri are Rs. 19,066, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

