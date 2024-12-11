What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Tenkasi? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Tenkasi is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Tenkasi? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Tenkasi amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Tenkasi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Tenkasi is Rs. 12,295.