What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Kottarakara? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Kottarakara is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Kottarakara? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Kottarakara amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kottarakara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kottarakara is Rs. 12,295.