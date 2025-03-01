KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Perumbavoor starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs.
KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Perumbavoor starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs.
KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Perumbavoor for best offers.
KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Perumbavoor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Perumbavoor, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.85 Lakhs in Perumbavoor and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Perumbavoor.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.23 Lakhs
