2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus launched with cruise control, riding modes, priced at 3.03 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2025, 18:05 pm
The updated 390 Adventure X Plus commands a 12,000 premium over the older model, and adds a suite of new features from the more expensive S variant.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus
KTM India has launched the 2025 390 Adventure X Plus, bringing a host of electronic aids to the adventure motorcycle. The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus is priced at 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the bike gets significant upgrades with features like cruise control, cornering ABS and cornering traction control, and riding modes - Street, Rain, and Off-Road. The updated 390 Adventure X Plus commands a 12,000 premium over the older model.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus: What's New?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus borrows the features from the more expensive 390 Adventure S variant, which is kitted with all the features and tubeless spoked wheels. The X variant continues to use alloy wheels with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The X also packs the non-adjustable suspension setup, while the KTM 390 Adventure S gets a fully adjustable unit.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus gets new switchgear, while it retains the same digital console to access the new riding modes
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus gets new switchgear, while it retains the same digital console to access the new riding modes

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus not only gets the new feature set but also gets the switchgear from the standard model, including dedicated switches for the cruise control function. The update also solves the tuned-down throttle map on the older X version, which lacked the response that you’d expect from a KTM motorcycle. With the latest update, the off-road mode should allow riders to experience the full power of the 399 cc motor.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus: Specifications

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus uses the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine in the same state of tune as the 390 Adventure S. The motor produces 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 18:05 pm IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Adventure X KTM India KTM 390 Adventure

