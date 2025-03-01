hamburger icon
HT Auto
390 Adventure XPriceImages
KTM 390 Adventure X Right View
1/10
KTM 390 Adventure X Front Right View
2/10
KTM 390 Adventure X Front Tyre View
3/10
KTM 390 Adventure X Headlight View
4/10
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Tyre View
5/10
KTM 390 Adventure X Seat View
View all Images
6/10

KTM 390 Adventure X Specifications

KTM 390 Adventure X starting price is Rs. 2,91,140 in India. KTM 390 Adventure X is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398.63 cc engine. KTM 390 Adventure X mileage is 32.7 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.91 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Adventure X Specs

KTM 390 Adventure X comes with 398.63 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Adventure X starts at Rs. 2.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Adventure X ...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Kerb Weight
182 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Storke, Single Cylinder, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
WP Monoshock, 205 mm Wheels Travel Adjustable for Preload (10-Step)
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD Forks, 43 mm Diameter, 200 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 390 Adventure X Alternatives

Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350T Specs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Himalayan 450 Specs
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300

TVS RTX 300

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

3.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
G 310 GS Specs
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventure Specs
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
350X Specs

KTM 390 Adventure X News

The KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range in design. It is one of the most popular naked motorcycles in the Indian market.
390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under 3 lakh
1 Mar 2025
The new KTM 390 Adventure X features a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres which according to KTM's claims allow it to cover a distance upwards of 500 kilometres.
KTM 390 Adventure X: A no-frills power-packed ADV. Is it better than its rivals?
7 Feb 2025
KTM India launched the 390 Adventure series in India, which comprises the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure S model has not been launched in the country.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure range will be available globally in three variants - X, S and R with the X and S slated to arrive in India soon
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure X specifications revealed. India launch soon
1 Feb 2025
Latest news on January 31, 2025: The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure range will be available globally in three variants - X, S and R with the X and S slated to arrive in India soon
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 31, 2025: New-gen KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure X specifications revealed
31 Jan 2025
View all
 KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM 390 Adventure X Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Adventure X price starts at ₹ 2.91 Lakhs .

2.91 Lakhs*
398.63 cc
46 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4

29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

83,598 - 87,598
Check Latest Offers
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

15.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki GSX-8S

10 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details