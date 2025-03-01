KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Mapusa starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Mapusa for best offers.
KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Mapusa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Mapusa, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.85 Lakhs in Mapusa and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Mapusa.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.23 Lakhs
