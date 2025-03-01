KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Kashipur starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Kashipur starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Kashipur for best offers. KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Kashipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Kashipur, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.85 Lakhs in Kashipur and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Kashipur. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.23 Lakhs