The Ranger Fully-Loaded, is priced at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ranger Fully-Loaded offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ranger Fully-Loaded is available in 2 colour options: Jet Black, Garnet Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ranger Fully-Loaded include the Komaki MX16 Pro priced ₹1.7 Lakhs.
The Ranger Fully-Loaded has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.