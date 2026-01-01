hamburger icon
1.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ranger Fully-Loaded

Ranger Fully-Loaded Prices

The Ranger Fully-Loaded, is priced at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ranger Fully-Loaded Range

The Ranger Fully-Loaded offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ranger Fully-Loaded Colours

The Ranger Fully-Loaded is available in 2 colour options: Jet Black, Garnet Red.

Ranger Fully-Loaded Battery & Range

Ranger Fully-Loaded vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ranger Fully-Loaded include the Komaki MX16 Pro priced ₹1.7 Lakhs.

Ranger Fully-Loaded Specs & Features

The Ranger Fully-Loaded has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Komaki Ranger Fully-Loaded Price

Ranger Fully-Loaded

₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,999
RTO
10,799
Insurance
19,956
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,754
EMI@3,563/mo
Komaki Ranger Fully-Loaded Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
140-160 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch, TFT

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki Ranger Fully-Loaded EMI
EMI3,206 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,49,178
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,49,178
Interest Amount
43,207
Payable Amount
1,92,385

Komaki Ranger other Variants

Ranger STD

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
RTO
10,399
Insurance
19,878
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,276
EMI@3,445/mo
Komaki Ranger Alternatives

Komaki MX16 Pro

Komaki MX16 Pro

1.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
RangervsMX16 Pro

view all specs and features

