Komaki Ranger On Road Price in Kolkata

Komaki Ranger Front Left Side View
Komaki Ranger Front View
Komaki Ranger Left View
Komaki Ranger Rear Left Side View
Komaki Ranger Foot Rest View
Komaki Ranger Front Wheel View
1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Ranger Price in Kolkata

Komaki Ranger on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Komaki Ranger STD₹ 1.92 Lakhs


Komaki Ranger Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
200-250 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,85,505
Insurance
6,522
On-Road Price in Kolkata
1,92,027
EMI@4,127/mo
    Komaki Ranger News

    The 2023 Komaki Ranger electric cruiser now promises a range between 200-250 km on a single charge
    Upgraded Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with more range & features, priced at 1.85 lakh
    26 Apr 2023
    2022 Ford Bronco&nbsp;
    Ford recalls over 60,000 units of Bronco, Ranger SUVs. Here's why
    4 Jul 2022
    Yezdi Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure come positioned in the sub-350cc segment.
    Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
    29 Jan 2022
    Komaki Ranger is India's first electric cruiser bike
    Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here
    25 Jan 2022
    Komaki Ranger is India's first electric cruiser bike
    Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
    24 Jan 2022
    View all
     Komaki Ranger News

