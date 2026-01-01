hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys 650 STD

9.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys 650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
Versys 650 STD

Versys 650 STD Prices

The Versys 650 STD, is listed at ₹9.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Versys 650 STD Mileage

All variants of the Versys 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Versys 650 STD Colours

The Versys 650 STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.

Versys 650 STD Engine and Transmission

The Versys 650 STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Versys 650 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Versys 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Benelli TRK 502 priced between ₹6.2 Lakhs - 7.14 Lakhs.

Versys 650 STD Specs & Features

The Versys 650 STD has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Versys 650 STD Price

Versys 650 STD

₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,48,000
RTO
71,920
Insurance
36,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,56,500
EMI@20,559/mo
Kawasaki Versys 650 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2165 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Height
1360 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
407.4 km
Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah
Kawasaki Versys 650 STD EMI
EMI18,503 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,60,850
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,60,850
Interest Amount
2,49,331
Payable Amount
11,10,181

Kawasaki Versys 650 other Variants

Versys 650 STD (2026)

₹9.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,63,000
RTO
69,040
Insurance
31,381
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,63,421
EMI@20,708/mo
Kawasaki Versys 650 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.2 - 7.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
