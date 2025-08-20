hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys X 300 On Road Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Versys X 300
3.8 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Kozhikode
Versys X 300 Price in

Kozhikode
Kawasaki Versys X 300 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 4.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Versys X 300 dealers and showrooms in Kozhikode for best offers. Kawasaki Versys X 300 on road price breakup in Kozhikode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Versys X 300 is mainly compared to KTM 390 Enduro R which starts at Rs. 3.39 Lakhs in Kozhikode, Kawasaki KLX 140R F which starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs in Kozhikode and KTM 390 SMC R starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
Variants On-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD ₹ 4.75 Lakhs

Kawasaki Versys X 300 Variant Wise Price List in

Kozhikode
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Versys X 300 STD

₹4.75 Lakhs On-Road Price
296 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,79,900
RTO
79,779
Insurance
15,078
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kozhikode)
4,74,757
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Alternatives

KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.39 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
390 Enduro R Price in Kozhikode
Kawasaki KLX 140R F

Kawasaki KLX 140R F

4.11 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
KLX 140R F Price in Kozhikode
UPCOMING
KTM 390 SMC R

KTM 390 SMC R

3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
KX65 Price in Kozhikode
Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

3.3 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
KLX 230 Price in Kozhikode
Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

3.12 Lakhs Ex-Showroom
KLX 110RL Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Versys X 300 FAQs

The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Kozhikode is Rs. 4.75 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Kozhikode amount to Rs. 79,779, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Kozhikode is Rs. 9,626.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Kozhikode are Rs. 15,078, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

