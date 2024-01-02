Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 6.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 6.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers. Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Ludhiana and Triumph Bonneville 700 starting at Rs. 5.5 Lakhs in Ludhiana. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Eliminator 500 STD ₹ 6.34 Lakhs