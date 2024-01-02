Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 7.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 7.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 dealers and showrooms in Kozhikode for best offers. Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price breakup in Kozhikode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Kozhikode and Triumph Bonneville 700 starting at Rs. 5.5 Lakhs in Kozhikode. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Eliminator 500 STD ₹ 7.06 Lakhs