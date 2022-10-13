Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa Perak on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa Perak on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa Perak dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Jawa Perak on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa Perak is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Jaipur, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Jaipur and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa Perak STD ₹ 2.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price