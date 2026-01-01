The S1 Lite-Graphene, is priced at ₹58,446 (ex-showroom).
The S1 Lite-Graphene offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 Lite-Graphene is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Red, Grey, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Lite-Graphene include the Zelio Legender priced between ₹65 Thousands - 79 Thousands and the Tunwal Lithino Li priced ₹74.99 Thousands.
The S1 Lite-Graphene has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.