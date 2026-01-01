hamburger icon
S1 Price Range Specifications
iVOOMi Energy S1 Front Left View
1/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear Left View
2/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear View
3/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Right View
4/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Seat View
5/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Taillight View
6/14

iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Graphene

58,446
*On-Road Price
Delhi
S1 Lite-Graphene

S1 Lite-Graphene Prices

The S1 Lite-Graphene, is priced at ₹58,446 (ex-showroom).

S1 Lite-Graphene Range

The S1 Lite-Graphene offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 Lite-Graphene Colours

The S1 Lite-Graphene is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Red, Grey, White.

S1 Lite-Graphene Battery & Range

S1 Lite-Graphene vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Lite-Graphene include the Zelio Legender priced between ₹65 Thousands - 79 Thousands and the Tunwal Lithino Li priced ₹74.99 Thousands.

S1 Lite-Graphene Specs & Features

The S1 Lite-Graphene has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Graphene Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Additional Storage
18 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
42 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Front Suspension
Telescopic 75 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rated Power - 1.2 kW
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
18 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
1.6 Years
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
