iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 58,450.
The on road price for iVOOMi Energy S1 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,950 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite and the most priced model is iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0.
iVOOMi Energy S1 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the iVOOMi Energy S1 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Delhi and Hero Electric Nyx starting at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite ₹ 58,450 iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Lithium Ion ₹ 73,710 iVOOMi Energy S1 STD ₹ 83,760 iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0 ₹ 86,950
*Ex-showroom price
