iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 58,450.
The on road price for iVOOMi Energy S1 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,950 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite and the most priced model is iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0.
Visit your nearest
iVOOMi Energy S1 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the iVOOMi Energy S1 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Mumbai, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Mumbai and Hero Electric Nyx starting at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite ₹ 58,450 iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Lithium Ion ₹ 73,710 iVOOMi Energy S1 STD ₹ 83,760 iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0 ₹ 86,950
*Ex-showroom price
