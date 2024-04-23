HT Auto
HomeNew BikesiVOOMi EnergyS1On Road Price in Hyderabad

iVOOMi Energy S1 On Road Price in Hyderabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
iVOOMi Energy S1 Front Left View
1/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear Left View
2/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear View
3/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Right View
4/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Seat View
5/14
iVOOMi Energy S1 Taillight View
View all Images
6/14
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54,999 - 82,999*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

S1 Price in Hyderabad

iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 58,450. The on road price for iVOOMi Energy S1 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,950 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite₹ 58,450
iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Lithium Ion₹ 73,710
iVOOMi Energy S1 STD₹ 83,760
iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0₹ 86,950
...Read More

iVOOMi Energy S1 Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lite
₹ 58,446*On-Road Price
42 Kmph
55-75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,999
Insurance
3,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
58,446
EMI@1,256/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Lite-Lithium Ion
₹ 73,714*On-Road Price
42 Kmph
55-75 Km
View breakup
STD
₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
75-110 Km
View breakup
2.0
₹ 86,946*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
75-110 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

iVOOMi Energy S1 Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Hyderabad
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Hyderabad
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check AE-8 details
View similar Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Hyderabad
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Hyderabad
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Hyderabad

Popular iVOOMi Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  iVOOMi Energy Bikes

    News

    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance and is likely to be the brand's new flagship
    Ampere NXG electric scooter launch confirmed on April 30. Will rival Ola S1 Pro
    23 Apr 2024
    Ola Electric has slashed the pricing of all variants of the S1 X electric scooter.
    Ola S1 X electric becomes cheaper, available at a starting price of 69,999
    15 Apr 2024
    The Ola S1 X 4 kW has a claimed range of 190 km on a single charge.
    Ola S1 X could get price revision & delivery timeline on 15th April
    12 Apr 2024
    The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
    Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
    10 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details