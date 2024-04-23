iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 58,450.
The on road price for iVOOMi Energy S1 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,950 in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite and the most priced model is iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0.
iVOOMi Energy S1 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the iVOOMi Energy S1 is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite ₹ 58,450 iVOOMi Energy S1 Lite-Lithium Ion ₹ 73,710 iVOOMi Energy S1 STD ₹ 83,760 iVOOMi Energy S1 2.0 ₹ 86,950
*Ex-showroom price
