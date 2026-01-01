hamburger icon
Honda X-ADV Front Right View
1/11
Honda X-ADV Front View
2/11
Honda X-ADV Rear View
3/11
Honda X-ADV Front Tyre View
4/11
Honda X-ADV Handlebar View
5/11
Honda X-ADV Headlight View
6/11

Honda X-ADV STD

14.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda X-ADV Key Specs
Engine745 cc
View all X-ADV specs and features

X-ADV STD

X-ADV STD Prices

The X-ADV STD, is listed at ₹14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X-ADV STD Mileage

All variants of the X-ADV offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X-ADV STD Colours

The X-ADV STD is available in 2 colour options: Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White.

X-ADV STD Engine and Transmission

The X-ADV STD is powered by a 745 cc engine.

X-ADV STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X-ADV's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] priced ₹11 Lakhs or the Moto Guzzi V85 TT priced ₹15.4 Lakhs.

X-ADV STD Specs & Features

The X-ADV STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.

Honda X-ADV STD Price

X-ADV STD

₹14.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,51,366
RTO
1,08,109
Insurance
39,046
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,98,521
EMI@32,209/mo
Honda X-ADV STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Length
2215 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1590 mm
Height
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
940 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-15
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
168 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
58.59 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, 8 Valve, SOHC, parallel twin
Clutch
Dual Clutch Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm SFF-CA USD, 153.5 mm stroke
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 150 mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes, Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Riding Modes – Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel, Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch Full Colour TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda X-ADV STD EMI
EMI28,988 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,48,668
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,48,668
Interest Amount
3,90,620
Payable Amount
17,39,288

view all specs and features

