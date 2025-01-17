What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Chandigarh? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Chandigarh is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Chandigarh? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Chandigarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Chandigarh is Rs. 2,122.