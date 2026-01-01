|Engine
|123.92 cc
The Dio 125 X-Edition, is listed at ₹1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dio 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dio 125 X-Edition is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Night Star Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic.
The Dio 125 X-Edition is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.
In the Dio 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Activa 125 priced between ₹88.34 Thousands - 91.98 Thousands or the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands.
The Dio 125 X-Edition has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.