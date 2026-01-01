hamburger icon
Honda Dio 125 Front Right View
1/13
Honda Dio 125 Front Left View
2/13
Honda Dio 125 Front View
3/13
Honda Dio 125 Left View
4/13
Honda Dio 125 Rear Left View
5/13
Honda Dio 125 Rear Right View
6/13

Honda Dio 125 H-Smart

1.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Dio 125 Key Specs
Engine123.92 cc
Dio 125 H-Smart

Dio 125 H-Smart Prices

The Dio 125 H-Smart, is listed at ₹1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dio 125 H-Smart Mileage

All variants of the Dio 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dio 125 H-Smart Colours

The Dio 125 H-Smart is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Night Star Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Dio 125 H-Smart Engine and Transmission

The Dio 125 H-Smart is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.

Dio 125 H-Smart vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dio 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Activa 125 priced between ₹88.34 Thousands - 91.98 Thousands or the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands.

Dio 125 H-Smart Specs & Features

The Dio 125 H-Smart has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda Dio 125 H-Smart Price

Dio 125 H-Smart

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,683
RTO
7,835
Insurance
6,440
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,958
EMI@2,277/mo
Honda Dio 125 H-Smart Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Length
1830 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Height
1172 mm
Saddle Height
708 mm
Width
707 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Remote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Dio 125 H-Smart Offers
Bring Home Honda Dio 125 : Low ROI Starting from 6...
Applicable on dio-125h-smart & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
Honda Dio 125 H-Smart EMI
EMI2,050 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
95,362
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
95,362
Interest Amount
27,620
Payable Amount
1,22,982

Honda Dio 125 other Variants

Dio 125 DLX

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,733
RTO
6,938
Insurance
6,391
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,062
EMI@2,151/mo
Dio 125 X-Edition

₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,733
RTO
7,018
Insurance
6,412
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,163
EMI@2,174/mo
