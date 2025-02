Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Latest Update

Honda CRF1100L Honda CRF1100L



Honda CRF1100L Launch Date:



Honda CRF1100L 2022 model is launched in India and the bike will be available via a completely knocked down (CKD) route. The adventure sports offering from Honda has earned a reputation for itself in this brief period of 2 years since its launch.



Honda CRF1100L Price:



The bike is offered in two variants: dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and manual transmission (MT), with the former, offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,755,500 and later costing Rs 1,601,500.



Honda CRF1100L Features:



The bike appears slim with bold graphics with the frontal portion being heavier and muscular. Staying true to its segment, the adventure sports bike is feature-heavy that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen for selecting riding modes, navigation, and connecting via Bluetooth. There are four ride modes on offer: Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road. The notable highlights of the bike include an Emergency Stop Signal, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Pearl Glare White Tricolour and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic will be two colours on offer with this bike.



Honda CRF1100L Performance:



The liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SI Engine has the capability to churn out 73.0 kW of power at 7,500 rpm and Torque of 103 Nm at 6,000 rpm. As far as suspension is concerned, the front type is telescopic and it is pro-link for the rear. Supported by two-channel ABS, the front tyre has hydraulic double disc brakes and the rear has hydraulic disc. Expect a fuel efficiency of around 20 kmpl with this bike.



Honda CRF1100L Capacity:



The seating is designed to allow a better ground reach to support the rider's movement. The seat height is adjustable. All Africa Twin models will now be offered an aluminium luggage rack. It has a huge 24.5-litre fuel tank. The adventure sports bike has a weight (kerb) of 239 kg for MT model and 249 kg for DCT model.



Honda CRF1100L Rivals:



BMW R 1200, Ducati Hyperstrada and Royal Enfield Himalayan will be the main rivals for this bike. ...Read MoreRead Less