HT Auto
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm77 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1082.96 cc853 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95417,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50015,40,000
RTO
1,27,7201,35,200
Insurance
38,76146,222
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15037,000

