In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs V85 TT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|V85 tt
|Brand
|Honda
|Moto Guzzi
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS