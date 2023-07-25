In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less