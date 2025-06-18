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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs XL750 Transalp

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Xl750 transalp
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc755 cc
Power99.2 PS PS91.7 PS PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L16.9 L
Length
2307 mm2325 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg208 kg
Height
1523 mm1450 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm850 mm
Width
963 mm838 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm256 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Stroke
81.455 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc755 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm87 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkPro-Link rear monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemEmergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screenYes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95413,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50011,80,509
RTO
1,27,72094,440
Insurance
38,76136,364
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15028,185

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