In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS