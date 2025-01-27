What is the on-road price of Honda Activa E in Rewa? The on-road price of Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Rewa is Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Activa E in Rewa? The RTO charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Rewa amount to Rs. 30,289, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Activa E in Rewa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Activa E in Rewa is Rs. 2,955.