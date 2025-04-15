Honda Activa E on road price in Phaltan starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Phaltan. The lowest price Honda Activa E on road price in Phaltan starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Phaltan. The lowest price model is Honda Activa E STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo. Visit your nearest Honda Activa E dealers and showrooms in Phaltan for best offers. Honda Activa E on road price breakup in Phaltan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa E is mainly compared to Simple Energy OneS which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Phaltan, Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Phaltan and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Phaltan. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa E STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo ₹ 1.88 Lakhs