Hero Lectro H3 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 27,360.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro H3 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 27,360.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro H3 dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers.
Hero Lectro H3 on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro H3 is mainly compared to Avon E Plus which starts at Rs. 21,735 in Faridabad, Avon E Lite which starts at Rs. 28,000 in Faridabad and Hero Lectro C5 starting at Rs. 24,999 in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro H3 STD ₹ 27,360
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price