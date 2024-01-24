Hero Electric Atria on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria dealers and showrooms in Paschim Medinipur for best offers. Hero Electric Atria on road price breakup in Paschim Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Atria is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Paschim Medinipur, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Paschim Medinipur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Atria LX ₹ 81,390